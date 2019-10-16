Editor:

This is in reference to a tilted article "Credit card charge is unusual," by Rodger Perdoch on Oct. 10.

I had found out that Florida has a law or statute going back to 2016. It is Florida statute 501.0117, updated in 2019. It states the seller in a sales or lease cannot impose a surcharge when a customer uses a credit card.

I have challenged this at two businesses. The one, a pizza store, would not take it off my bill. I called my credit card company and they reduced the total. Now the business has to adjust their billing and will spend more in labor than what the bill was.

The other was a charge from our largest car dealer. When questioned, they removed the charge. I did show them a copy of the statute I carry in my car.

I am hoping that if enough people see this and challenge the charge, the businesses will leave the consumer alone. I know friends and myself will no long go to that pizza business.

Mike Gilger

Punta Gorda

