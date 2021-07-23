You are a Charlotte County retiree living the dream in paradise. How did you get here? Admit it. It was because of your strong work ethic and even stronger character. You deserve to be here.
But don’t get too comfortable. Major trouble is on the horizon. We live on “fixed incomes.” Each month we get a check(s) and budget so that we live within our means. But our dream life is about to be shattered. Presently your monthly check buys “X”, but soon it will buy less “X”. Inflation is coming and it will be severe. Not only should you anticipate food and widgets to cost more but also expect increased taxes. Our federal government will raise taxes, probably a lot, to support its many social programs along with a bloated federal payroll.
Further, if you live in Punta Gorda your property taxes will also go up and for the same causes.
Here is but one small reason why prices will skyrocket. Much of our “stuff” comes across the ocean in container ships. On July 15th there was a “surcharge” of $3,000 placed by ocean shippers on every container. On July 30th another $3,000 will be added, and again on August 15th and August 30th. By September 1st this $12,000 additional cost on each container will be added to the clothes/widgets you buy that come from China/India, etc. Of course, this cost will be passed onto you.
Our paradise is quickly slipping away under this administration.
