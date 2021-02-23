Editor:
When the news first came out that they had approved vaccinations for the COVID-19 virus, they kept saying that one of the first people to receive the vaccinations will be the elderly with serious health problems just after the health providers.
I am 88 years of age. These are only a few of my serious health problems (sad but true): Heart attack, stroke, sugar diabetes, high blood pressure, prostate cancer with operation, badly damaged heart muscle, had quadruple bypass surgery, many catherizations, five stints, defibrillator, five squamous cancers removed, trigeminal neuralgia and many, many more.
I feel like I must be near the top of the list of ones who are in danger of getting the virus. I feel I need to be extra careful to protect myself; and I do.
I saw my family doctor the second time on Feb. 10, and he said I just need to be patient. I understand that; but I also feel the government politicians and virus experts just needed to keep their word.
I am not blind; I see on TV all the elite and unqualified getting their vaccinations before the elderly with major health problems.
My opinion: This virus has not been handled well.
Paul Sess
Punta Gorda
