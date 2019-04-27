Editor:

With the support of the Port Charlotte High School administration, I had the honor of attending Holocaust survivor Max Weisglass' moving presentation at FSW in early April. Mr. Weisglass' message is profound: Practice tolerance in a world filled with bigotry, hatred and violence.

More recently, with continued Port Charlotte High School administrative support, I had the opportunity to invite Mr. Weisglass to speak to students in my ELA class about his early years as a hidden child in Poland during the Nazi regime.

While Mr. Weisglass' story is now decades old, his message of embracing tolerance is contemporary and more relevant than ever. Thank you, Max, and, thank you Port Charlotte High School.

Jana Baroa

Port Charlotte

