Editor:
I enjoyed reading about Greta Thunberg's statement concerning climate change.
Stand up and give her a cheer for her courage and insight. Whether you think her ideas are far-out or not, she deserves credit for offering her thoughts for a solution when the worlds leaders stand mute. Not one word spoken about climate change in our president's address.
Several phrases come to mind as I think about this disgraceful situation: "a voice in the wilderness …," " out of the mouth of babes …," and "a little child shall lead them."
You go, girl.
Cynthia Sergen
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.