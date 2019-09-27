Editor:

I enjoyed reading about Greta Thunberg's statement concerning climate change.

Stand up and give her a cheer for her courage and insight. Whether you think her ideas are far-out or not, she deserves credit for offering her thoughts for a solution when the worlds leaders stand mute. Not one word spoken about climate change in our president's address.

Several phrases come to mind as I think about this disgraceful situation: "a voice in the wilderness …," " out of the mouth of babes …," and "a little child shall lead them."

You go, girl.

Cynthia Sergen

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments