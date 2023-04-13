The Board of the Punta Gorda Symphony was obliged to make those “who make the music” a financial success, such that if any shortfall were to occur, it would be seen as something well worth the ROI.
The board, with 10years of dealing with the numbers, not to have actively promoted this community asset, seems out of character for those on the board with whom I am acquainted.
Make no mistake, the musicians had nothing to do with this misguided decision. I place the decision to end our classical musical symphony, our contribution to an intellectual society, solely in the hands of people who should have made known the financial plight, so that those, irrespective of their love of the music, would have donated to keep the music flowing.
It is rare for a city as small as Punta Gorda to have a 70-piece orchestra. We donate to every group which begs the question:
Why not classical music, an essential asset in calming a world gone awry.
To ask accomplished musicians to audition is a disgrace. I rather doubt the board would agree to such an audition.
The board admitting to a plan "not ideal” but having “undoubtedly pure” motives places failure on those unnamed.
In the letter explaining their decision, the board said the plan was “built on quicksand,” something the board has avoided.
To quote Casey Stengel upon meeting the NY Mets for the first time: “Can’t anyone here play this game?”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.