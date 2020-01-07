Editor:

My wife and I are from New England. We kicked off the Holiday Season attending the Boston Pop’s Holiday Concert for many, many years. I’m talking about seeing Arthur Fiedler, John Williams and Keith Lockhart.

We decided to attend the Punta Gorda Symphony Holiday Concert this year. We went anticipating a good performance, not expecting a Boston Pop’s Holiday Concert.

The performance was unbelievable. The arrangements were so creative, the music so uplifting, so perfect. Maestro Ponti had an easy and personable rapport with the audience. A seven or eight year old girl sitting next to us was captivated by the music, and Maestro Ponti made several visual connections with her that thrilled her. It started our Holiday season on a high note.

There are lots of undiscovered gems in Charlotte County. The Punta Gorda Symphony is one you should discover.

Warren Boyle

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments