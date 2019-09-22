Editor:
Attention Republicans, Donald Trump was right. The system is rigged. It has been rigged for decades to favor the rich like Trump at the expense of the poor and middle class.
Republican voters have been duped and used by the rich to rig the system They use voter suppression, voter fraud, gerrymandering, dark money, illegal campaign contributions and Russian help to remain in power. Simply stated, any party that has to cheat to win your vote does not deserve your vote.
The communist sympathizers, comrade Trump and Moscow Mitch passed tax breaks for themselves and their rich friends while their tariff war costs the rest of us millions. Corporate law has protected the wealthy from being held accountable for their actions, ie. the opioid crises.
Over the years corporations have outsourced jobs, shifted their job education requirements from company paid apprenticeships to requiring us to drown in debt by paying for our own education, while breaking unions and reducing wages. Is it any wonder the middle class has shrunk and poverty levels have risen exponentially, resulting in higher rates of crime and incarceration in their for-profit prisons.
The corporate gun industry and NRA lobbyists control the Republican Party lackeys to protect their assault weapon profits while the public pays the ultimate price via mass murders. The Republicans would blame the mentally ill, but Trump's inaction makes him guilty of thousands of innocent Americans being murdered.
If Trump is ever charged he will plead innocent by reason of mental defect.
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
