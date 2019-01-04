Editor:
There are two major flaws in an editorial letter of Dec. 31. The first regards non-citizens.
In fact, one must be a U.S. citizen to vote in any federal or state elections. Read your Constitution.
A second flaw is your statement that the 438 votes, which the Electoral College allocates to states by population, “provides small states a slight advantage.” Slight? Afraid not.
The population formula used gives the smaller states two to four times the voting power of the larger states. For instance, a California elector’s vote represents about 560,000 voters. But a Wyoming elector's vote counts for only about 140,000 voters. So the Wyoming elector has four times the "voting power" of the elector from California.
Perhaps a compromise could be reached to make the Electoral College more balanced. That would be a job for Congress. But for now, the system is rigged in favor of the small states.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
