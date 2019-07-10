Editor:

A huge “thank you” to the community for your support of our 30th mural, “Tails from the Harbor,” located along the Punta Gorda Harborwalk. Once again, it was a community-wide effort and we are thankful to the area residents, visitors and businesses who made this mural possible.

We are an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization and your generosity is essential for us to continue our mission of, “Preserving the rich history of the Punta Gorda area through the beauty of mural art.” As we approach our 25th anniversary in 2020, we are humbled by the support we’ve received over the years and look forward to our next project at the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library.

Kelly Gaylord

Punta Gorda

