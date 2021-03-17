Editor:
I recently read the article by Cal Thomas in the February 28th edition of your newspaper.
In response to his comments I want to detail what is in the The American Rescue plan that was just passed today. These numbers are from the Congressional Budget Office. These numbers may vary a bit since there were amendments made to the bill.
About $424 billion is the amount of the $1,400 checks to be sent to Americans. $350 billion is the amount to be sent to state and local aid (to prevent layoffs and service cuts). $246 billion is for unemployment insurance. $219 billion is for tax credits, aid, and child care for families. $178 billion to reopen school and higher education safely. $170 billion is for vaccinations and health care. $109 billion for farmers, small businesses, and other vital industries. $47 billion for FEMA and disaster relief. $40 billion for renters and homeowners. $25 billion restaurants and bars. $17 billion for veterans. There are other monies being spent for items related to situations caused by the pandemic.
In my view the economy was devastated in multiple ways that is hard for people who do not understand or study the many moving parts of the economy. This bill will provide immediate help and in the short term. But more will be have to be done for us to become stable again.
Rose Klein
Port Charlotte
