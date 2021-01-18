Editor:
After the Trump-inspired mob stormed the capitol Rick Scott still voted with the mob! He made a symbolic stand in support of the forces that threaten the country. Your paper must take a stand against his actions.
Chester Thompson
Port Charlotte
