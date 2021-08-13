As a recent front-page article in the Daily Sun reported, some 200 scientists from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) revealed that our lack of bold action on climate has had dire consequences. The report filed by these scientists outlines a number of chilling scenarios we face in the years ahead.
In the presence of such grim news, what is the average person to do?
The first action one can take is to visit the IPCC website (ipcc.ch), download the report, and read it.
Other actions we can take are to get involved. There are numerous environmental groups at work on climate issues including such organizations as the Citizens Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org), a non-partisan group at work educating voters about environmental issues. They have a track record of working across party lines to get things done. People in both parties, especially in Southwest Florida where dead fish are washing up our shores, care about the environment.
The other thing the average person can do is to support candidates who take climate issues seriously. Thanks to the former presidential administration and their decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord, precious time was lost in addressing climate change. In our area, Governor DeSantis and Congressman Steube are up for re-election in 2022. Before you vote, look at their record on environmental issues and compare it to those running against them.
