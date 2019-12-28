Editor:
In past letters I complained about the many misdeeds committed by the FBI leadership and individual FBI agents during the last three decades.
During the Obama administration the corruption of the FBI reached its peak. Recently, the Justice Department’s Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, found that the Carter Page FISA applications, submitted to the FISA court (in order to spy on Carter Page), were as corrupt as three-dollar bills. James Comey, FBI director at that time, signed off on them. In a recent TV interview, Comey claimed that he didn’t read the applications before signing them. Is it possible to believe that Comey didn’t know about all the false stuff that was in these FISA applications?
Now the FISA court itself is getting involved and is demanding, in sworn statements, what the FBI did with respect to the fraudulent Carter Page FISA applications and what the FBI plans to do in the future in order to prevent the FBI leadership from submitting corrupt FISA applications.
The FISA court also hinted that all past FISA applications were now suspect. Instead of defending the actions of the FBI, FBI Director Christopher Wray should be getting rid of all the bad eggs remaining in the FBI leadership and should be retraining and reforming the entire FBI organization, top to bottom.
Individuals convicted of crimes as a result of the fraudulent Carter Page FISA applications should have those convictions overturned. Individual rights were violated.
Crickets from the news media. The FISA court should be abolished.
Jose Sanchez
Englewood
