Editor:
While driving down Peachland Boulevard this weekend, I was shocked to see an extremely vulgar flag referencing President-Elect Biden flying directly under the American flag. Then I noticed that the home had the same two flags in the backyard as well.
To the homeowners I asked, how do you explain that flag to children? Please have the decency to take it down.
Jane Merriam
Punta Gorda
