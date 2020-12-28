Editor:

While driving down Peachland Boulevard this weekend, I was shocked to see an extremely vulgar flag referencing President-Elect Biden flying directly under the American flag. Then I noticed that the home had the same two flags in the backyard as well.

To the homeowners I asked, how do you explain that flag to children? Please have the decency to take it down.

Jane Merriam

Punta Gorda


