Editor:
All too often you see vehicles being driven with a handicap permit/placard hanging from the rear-view mirror. This is a violation and should be enforced in every state.
What does the permit mean? Get out of my way, I am handicapped or one cannot read, or too lazy to take it down. This is a parking permit, not a driving permit. Most placards, "State: remove before driving."
All too often children are struck going to and from school, along with others on bikes, walking or crossing the streets.
This is a distraction and obstructs the drivers view and is for parking only. A fine should be given much like that of a handicap violation of which could be up to $250.
The safety director of each state should impose measures to correct these violations. A $188 fine for not having a placard visible from the outside of the vehicle is not a matter of safety, but does exists. Let's improve safety for all by removing before driving or paying a fine. It is a matter of safety.
Robert Matecki
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.