Editor:
Is it ‘fake news’ because Trump says it is? Is it ‘fake news’ because Fox News agrees with Trump? Is it ‘fake news’ because it does not reflect your point of view? Is it ‘fake news’ because it is a hoax (classic tautology)?
Regardless, it is impossible to cure. You might as well ask a racist to embrace equality or a homophobe to embrace LGBT members or climate deniers to embrace a thermometer. It ain’t gonna happen. So what do we do?
Instead of looking for absolutes, look for probabilities. For example, when someone says, “I would like you to do us a favor…” it sure sounds like a quid pro quo, but it may not be one. But you cannot dismiss it out of hand. It Vito Corleone says it you may decide to rush out and do the favor. When the President of the United States says it, you should probably rush out and do the favor.
So, the best defense against ‘fake news’ is when you hear it or read it is to take a breath and say, “Hmm, wait a minute. What’s the likelihood that such and such is more likely true or more likely not true.” Then, look into it. For example, what the heck is a tautology?
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
