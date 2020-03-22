Editor:
I received this communication from a fellow Michigan Masonic Lodge Brother and felt it was worth sharing.
"In this time of world wide change and reflection the following has occurred to me.
We should practice by example. Consider this:
Reach out to an older family member or friend by phone or email and inquire how their health and living are. Offer to grocery shop, run an errand or go to the pharmacy. Offer, if needed, them a ride to an upcoming doctor's appointment.
Charity is the virtue that we are taught will extend for each of us beyond the grave.
Even if no help is needed, your outreach will provide reassurance, validation, faith, and kindness to carry on.
Robert Kennedy
North Port
