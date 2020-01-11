Editor:
With the President's impeachment trial looming, it would behoove the members of the Senate to read John Kennedy's "Profiles In Courage" if they have not done so already. The title says it all; it will take courage to stand up for what is right against the onslaught of opinions from party, friends, and foes.
Pay particular attention to the chapter on Sen. Edmund G. Ross of Kansas. During the 1868 impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson, he was besieged by radical Republicans in his party to vote their way or suffer ouster at the next election. When asked for his vote, Senator Ross replied, "I do not recognize your right to demand that I vote either for or against conviction. I have taken an oath to do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, and trust I have the courage to vote according to the dictates of my judgement and for the highest good of the country."
Same rules apply today. It takes courage.
Cynthi Sergen
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.