I thoroughly enjoyed the article about Officer Joella Moore and all her efforts to get a student through high school. What a caring and loving person she is.
I could definitely relate to Joella's efforts.
Many years ago I had a high school student named Rosie who was on the verge of not graduating. She told me that she needed to read any paperback book for her English class, in order to pass the course.
Although I was Rosie's health occupation instructor, I found a paperback book and made sure that she read and finished the book in my class. Mission accomplished!
Then, a week before school ended Rosie came and told me that she was quitting school. I said, "over my dead body," was that going to happen! I immediately contacted Rosie's administrator and between the two of us, Rosie graduated! She became the only person in her family to receive a high school diploma.
The day after graduation Rosie came to my classroom and handed me her diploma saying, "Mrs. M this belongs to you!" Of course I gave the diploma right back to Rosie.
It's awesome that Officer Moore is still in contact with her student, having attended the Army ceremony when her student got her green beret wings. Officer Moore currently sends "care packages" to Afghanistan.
Sometimes it does "take a village" to keep a student on the right track.
Kudos to you Officer Moore. Keep up the good work.
Betsy MacDonald
Port Charlotte
