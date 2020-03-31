Editor:
I fully understand the need to take some extreme measures during this pandemic of the Coronavirus. However, I personally feel closing all of the beaches in the Englewood and Sarasota area is too extreme. Closing boat ramps (as one community has done so far) is totally ridiculous and makes no sense at all.
People need an outlet in this time of very high stress. Hopefully counties will keep their hands off of restricting beach access, boating and fishing.
You can only push people so far with restrictions before they rebel.
Gail Frost
Port Charlotte
