The statue of General Robert E. Lee which loomed over Richmond, the onetime capital of the Confederacy, has been removed.
It’s about time.
Toward the end of the 19th century, as part of generating a false narrative about the Civil War, southern apologists embellished the myth of Lee. Erected in 1890, the Richmond statue was part of that effort.
Some facts are helpful here.
Robert E. Lee was a traitor to the United States of America. He violated the oath he took at West Point and took up arms against his country resulting in the deaths of over 600,000 Americans. He chose to fight for a cause, the central premise of which was that people can, and should, own other people. A review of secession documents confirms that slavery was a primary objective for states leaving the union. The state of Mississippi, as one example states, “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery -- the greatest material interest of the world.”
Imagine you’re a Black resident of Richmond and a simple stroll is overseen by the looming visage of a traitor and slave holder. That pretty much tells you where you stand in the social order.
Removing Lee’s statue is only one step, but it’s an important one. We must honor the dead of the Civil War and those who suffered thereafter, by assuring we have a true multi-racial democracy. Removing monuments glorifying traitors is a good start.
