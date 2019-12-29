Editor:

It's bad enough that (Trump) separates immigrant children from their families. Now, he wants to limit the number of people enrolled in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

This will cause thousands of Florida children to lose access to free school lunches and breakfast. I finally know who the true Scrooge is this season. His name is Donald Trump.

Carol Prier

Port Charlotte

