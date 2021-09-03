Editor:

A lot of what's about to happen now was totally foreseeable by everyone but our failed selected leaders....

Two days ago, Jen Psaki said that she wouldn’t classify the situation in Afghanistan as “anything but a success.”

So are we talking about impeachment yet?

I'm old enough to remember when the Democrats impeached Donald Trump for making a perfect phone call.

Republicans? Bueller...Bueller


And The Taliban is still allowed on Twitter. Not the 45th president of the United States of America.

Hostages over easy Mr Biden?

Can't wait for this administration and the media to say those who have died succumbed to the Wuhan.

Steven Braden

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments