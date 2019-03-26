Editor:

You have to feel sorry for Bob Mueller. After being trashed for nearly two years by the right he will now be trashed indefinitely by the left because they didn’t get what they were fishing for.

Watching the talking heads on the morning news shoot themselves in the foot has been priceless.

Just because Donald Trump is arguably the most obnoxious person on earth should not give anyone a pass on hate. Can we please just get along? 2020 will be here before you know it.

Bud Crihfield

El Jobean

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments