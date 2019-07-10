Editor:
The proposed observation tower at the William R. Gaines Veterans Memorial Park might seem to the casual observer like it's not a problem, but it is a really big one.
A short history of this sparsely used park: At it's first incarnation the park, located near East Spring Lake Waterway on Edgewater Drive, was called Sunrise Environmental Park, presumably for it's natural beauty.
The county then paved over a good part of it, installed two tennis courts and a kayak launch, and changed the name to just Sunrise Park.
With the recent contribution of private funds the park is now a Veterans Memorial Park. An architectural rendering shows a proposed 54-foot-tall exceedingly ugly metal observation tower to be built at the park. This eyesore would be a blight on the entire area.
The park, surrounded as it is by pristine mangroves and waterways, does not need this proposed 54-foot-tall metal monstrosity which would be seen for miles looming over and despoiling what remains of the park's natural beauty. In addition, the observation tower would be a serious invasion of privacy for the hundreds of surrounding homes in the area.
While a tribute to our fallen heroes is always a good idea, a much better tribute would be an artistic statue or sculpture honoring their service and memory and would not so negatively impact the surrounding community.
Howard Spielman
Port Charlotte
