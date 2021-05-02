Editor:

I will heave a huge sigh of relief when the Florida legislative session ends. This has been the most partisan, vindictive, unresponsive bunch of so-called legislators within memory and that is saying a lot.

Baxley and others are just so determined to have an unfair advantage at the ballot box in 2022 that they will try anything to push their agendas. Women in Charlotte County, young folks in Charlotte County, retired educators in Charlotte County, conservationists in Charlotte County, servicemen and women in Charlotte County - don't just vote, run for office.

Let us see legislators in Tallahassee and at the national level who listen to us. My sincere thanks to the current Biden administration for asking people like me what we think and then making a sincere effort to enact legislation to accomplish just that.

Nancy Razvoza

Port Charlotte

