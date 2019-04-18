Editor:

Re: Proposed utilities garage on Talon Bay Drive.

Why are there so many questions and oddities surrounding this recent decision by the North Port commissioners regarding this?

Ponder this: Why was the vote kept so secretive? Talon Bay residents did not even know about it until the morning of the vote.

Who owns that property? Does anyone stand to personally benefit from this decision?

Why wasn't an expansion of the existing utilities garage considered as a more obvious solution?

Does politics play a role in this?

Was there an underlying reason the Pan American Boulevard location was eliminated? The Talon Bay location construction would have unfavorable consequences not addressed such as increased noise levels, upheaval of nature existing in this area, routing of increased traffic resulting from this building.

Why do our commissioners feel the need to use "threatening" language in an effort to pacify our concerns, saying that the land is commercial and could otherwise be used for a "six-story hotel, a bar that is open until 2 a.m. with loud music, a pawn shop or a strip mall." Is that an attempt to quiet our concerns?

Personally we have already suffered the consequences: A potential buyer of our home has withdrawn his offer because of this proposed construction.

Unable to leave a message on the commissioner's phone, "voicemail is full," just have some real questions to be answered.

Laura, Donald Abel

North Port

