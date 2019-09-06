Editor:
With our annual events of Labor Day weekend cancelled this year, there is plenty of time to read the Sun and the paper has not failed to inform.
The Tampa cemetery was not lost, but exactly where it had been, just hidden from view by buildings erected on it. Just how and who defiled the hallowed ground about a century ago seems lost to history, but names of the hundreds interred there are public records, so they can be left to rest in peace and still have their names listed on a wall, like the names of those interred in memorial gardens at St. David's and St. Raphael's are. Tampa must take the necessary steps to memorialize those Afro-Americans buried there.
And in the present the scheme to build toll roads is very vague, yet state legislators decided "by a tight margin" to set aside $135 million for project planning.
The Sun reporter, Betsy Calvert, points out that the proposal to build such toll roads "has been rejected many times before." One wonders what palms have been greased. Who has to gain from toll roads that waste time and gas, hamper commerce and travel, and are occasions for craft and accidents? Having no definite route set out leaves much more room for corruption as land owners vie to have their field or swamps bought at top dollar.
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
