I haven’t opined about the Sun's bias in quite some time. However new ownership, and I would think editorial guidance is pushing the Sun further to the left than the Dunn-Rankin ownership.

Example: the constant reprints from the Tampa Bay Times. I read an article from a couple weeks ago, the first three paragraphs were no less than partisan rhetoric anti Trump/Republican Party. Later on in the article same real but very thin actual reporting surfaced. This is recurring almost daily. Please have your editorial board seek a more balanced approached to publishing.

Come on folks, tighten up and be reporters. Let the journalists opine on the op-ed page.

Bob Waterhouse

Englewood

