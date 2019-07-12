Editor:
While touting his July 4 political rally, previously known as the people's Fourth of July celebration, our warrior in chief stated that, ”We have the brand new Sherman tanks.”
We can assume that this will be followed by a flyover by our brand new Stealth biplanes.
I admit that I'm not surprised that a draft dodger has no sense of anything military in nature, but this same person has already claimed the right to declare war without the approval of Congress.
We should all be very afraid. Trump’s fascination with tanks in public areas conjures up visions of Soviet tanks invading various Eastern European cities in the last century or China’s Tiananmen Square.
So do you think Trump was kidding about not leaving office after losing the election?
Clarke Keller
Punta Gorda
