Editor:
The cartoon on tariffs was simplistic and misleading.
Conventional wisdom condemns tariffs, but Alexander Hamilton used them to create America. Free trade is the mantra of profiteers. The miracle of China was backed by American money. International corporations have no state allegiances. Nationalism is a bad word. Americans be damned.
There are many reasons for exporting manufacturing jobs. Most have to do with government regulations and support of unions. Regulations raise prices. Unions: Auto, steel have destroyed vibrant industries. Now we have government-mandated minimum wage, which is like a domestic tariff; it raises prices for products Americans consume most.
Elites are self-aggrandized clowns, college-educated dummies marching to the beat of propaganda. California was transformed in 50 years after 1849, Miami Beach built in 15 years after World War II, all before we had experts with PhDs and city planners. America became great on freedom and enterprising individuals that had no education: Carnegie, Rockefeller, Schwab, Ford, Edison, Gates, Jobs, grass roots, common sense, geniuses unadulterated by insipid dogma that rose on merit instead of government mandates.
America has become a consumer economy comprised of rapacious somnolent dupes that live off a dole of created money. The money flow enriches China. We owe over $20 trillion and have obligations of $60 trillion, state pensions underfunded. The masses clamor for more free stuff.
Some 95 percent of money is electronic, a cruel hoax, a Ponzi scheme. We are Weimar Germany without realizing it.
Go Trump! Yea Tucker Carlson!
Xavier Narutowicz
Punta Gorda
