I would like to correct another lie that Trump keeps perpetuating.
He says that he is going to "tax the hell" out of China. Actually, he is taxing the hell out of American consumers who have to pay higher prices for goods made in China and by subsidizing American farmers with billions and billions of dollars because China is buying its products elsewhere.
The money going into the American treasury is coming from us, not China.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
