Editor:

Correct me if I'm wrong, but doesn't Congress hold the power to levy taxes and tariffs?

Why does this Congress sit by on its hands while this out-of-control president takes power away from them and destroys our country? After giving the rich a super tax cut, now he is imposing taxes on the working people of America by way of the tariffs that will be imposed on the Chinese products that we need daily.

Call it what it is. It's a tax increase on the American public.

John R. Munn

Englewood

