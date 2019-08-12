Editor:
Trade wars and tariffs can take you to uncharted waters. A tariff is a tax or duty imposed on goods imported. Tariffs are paid to the U.S. Treasury by importers who then forward the costs to the consumers. Tariffs are barriers to free trade and can cause shortages, slow growth, inflation, aid to farm producers and can hurt the diplomatic relations. Retaliations by other nations are likely.
Some of the reasons for tariffs are balancing of trade deficits, protectionism and national security. Since there are retaliations, everyone will get hurt in the short run. The one with the deepest pockets gets hurt the least. Other effects of tariffs could be lowering of prices by exporting countries and domestic importers, trades going through other countries or bringing the production back to the country that placed the tariffs.
If the inflation appears due to the tariffs or for other reasons, the Federal Reserve would counter it with raising the interest rates. Statements have been made that tariffs will reduce national debt. However, the borrowing has been increased. High level borrowing will result in cutting costs and can also lead to higher interest rates to attract the people to buy government debt. However, the interest rates have been reduced.
The level of national debt today relative to the size economy is the highest since right after the World War ll. Is the economy doing good because of the high borrowing? No country in the recorded history has borrowed it's way to prosperity.
If the economy is doing great, why increase tariffs or reduce interest rates? A blazing economy is a good bet for re-election. Is the motivation behind all of these moves for the permanent benefit to the nation or are they short-term and politically motivated?
Peter Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
