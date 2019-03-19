Editor:
Big thanks to the many, many attendees to the Punta Gorda Rotary Club's 12th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda at Laishley Park on Sunday, March 3.
Some 4,000 people enjoyed the tastes of signature dishes from 29 local area restaurants and browsed the booths of 80 vendors. Kids had a great day in the Fun Zone, and the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, the Florida Mountain Men, and the BoogieMen provided wonderful musical entertainment.
A panel of judges comprised of professional chefs and Mayor Nancy Prafke awarded Hurricane Charley's and Deans South of the Border with first place among restaurants. Flavors of India from Port Charlotte took second, and FM Don's received third place honors.
The Rotary Club and its local foundation will be giving back the proceeds of the Taste to our community over the next year, so the festival's success is also a success for our community as well. Thank you all, and put March 1, 2020, on your calendar for the next Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond.
James Williams
Punta Gorda
