So, Bernie Sanders, an avowed socialist is leading the democratic polls. Like Denmark, he wants the government to provide free healthcare, free college and to reimburse students for their college debt. He advocates the green deal and the end of the use of fossil fuels.
In this country free healthcare would cost the equivalent of the current entire national budget. Funding all his giveaways would triple the national budget. Yet he promises he can fund all these programs by taxing the rich with a small increase for the middle class. Well let’s see how his favorite country Denmark does it.
Denmark has a National Income, Municipal, Regional, Labor and Church tax. The minimum total is about 40 percent and the average about 52 percent. In addition, Denmark has a Value Added Tax, (sales tax) of 25 percent. Total average about 77 percent of a person’s earnings. That means a person earning the equivalent of $80,000 actually can buy only $20,000 of goods and services.
Of course, gas is about $7 a gallon and the tax on a car is 180 percent. I guess that explains why most ride bicycles. Half of all recent graduates from college move to other European countries with lower taxes. In the end socialism doesn’t work because over time the country runs out of other people’s money. To you non-believers, Google the facts.
Jim Courtney
Punta Gorda
