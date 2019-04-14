Editor:

The same people that ruined it for the Guitar Army are now working to get the pickleball players out. Pretty soon it'll be a private park for those who live on that street.

No bathrooms, no parking, what else is planned to keep the riff-raff out of the public park?

It makes me very sad that my tax dollars were used to keep us out of the park.

M.G. Johnson

Punta Gorda

