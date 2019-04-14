Editor:
The same people that ruined it for the Guitar Army are now working to get the pickleball players out. Pretty soon it'll be a private park for those who live on that street.
No bathrooms, no parking, what else is planned to keep the riff-raff out of the public park?
It makes me very sad that my tax dollars were used to keep us out of the park.
M.G. Johnson
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.