Editor:
Sun newspaper article Thursday, April 30: Commissioners approve sales tax extension project list.
Again, the one cent tax is 90% for improvement of the unincorporated city of Port Charlotte. If Port Charlotte had their own city government, the sheriff's budget would be one-half or less. I could not find out how much it cost us taxpayers for the sheriff to be the police force for Port Charlotte.
Again, and since 1994, rural Charlotte County residents get nothing. We no longer need to widen Harborview Road it will be a miracle if Sunseeker is ever finished. I have never been in a traffic jam on existing Harborview Road. In April 2010 Port Charlotte had 54,392 people and in 2018 Punta Gorda had 20,057 people. Unincorporated Port Charlotte had almost three times as many people. It is a ward of the county.
Covid-19 has created a new world. The tax is not fair. The population of Charlotte County pays the tax year round not just 4 to 5 months. My truck one cent tax was $600. My wife’s car tax $260. Not pennies. Snowbirds typically don’t shop big box stores or hardware stores or buy vehicles as we full-time residents do year around and still pay all the taxes snowbirds do.
Go online and look at the proposed tax list. None for rural Charlotte County. Again nothing for the Charlotte Ranchettes. County tells us to do our own roads.
Let Port Charlotte pay their own taxes. Vote no.
Lee Starcher
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.