Editor:
As usual at this time of the year, when I receive my taxes from the county, I immediately go outside, stand in the street look at my house, look up and down the street to see if I am getting my money's worth with all the items listed on my taxes. As usual, I think they are high for what I am getting, so I toss them into the pay file to look at later.
My next move is to the Port Charlotte Beach Park to sit on the sand and relax. Only to find that there really isn't much sand at all. Now I wonder if the sand was removed to re-nourish the beach on Manasota Key. As I walk to the point of the park I notice that the channel has been silted in from the sand that used to be on the beach.
Back at home I talk to my neighbor about the Sunrise Waterway Channel and he tells me even at high tide he can't get his boat through that point. We wonder where the tax money for the West Coast Navigation goes along with the Buena Vista Waterway Unit. I am sure paying more taxes to live on the water and not being able to use your boat must be a big disappointment. Taxes, pay to play? How can that be?
Our friends from the north will be surprised when they come to watch the sunsets, paying to park, and can't sit on the beach.
Robert B. Osborne
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.