As a candidate for office in the upcoming election, I have spoken with many people about their thoughts and concerns. There is a common concern among many that I have spoken with. They are concerned about the increases in their property tax bill.
There are several reasons for this. The increase in school taxes and spending, septic to sewer conversions, MSBU fees, increased home values, increasing costs for trash service, fire and EMS services and more. Some of these things are unavoidable. On others, we can and must do better.
Our elected officials need to remember we are a community with a large population of retirees, many of whom are on fixed incomes. These folks cannot afford the added burden of endless tax increases. School spending has increased by 30 percent in three years, sewer expansion costs over $10,000 to every homeowner that is mandated to hook up. These costs need to be brought under control.
We should use the 1 cent sales tax to help pay for sewers. Our School Board should get their spending under control and not vote for needless expenditures like the airplane mechanics program. This boondoggle will end up costing us millions. Our tax dollars are not free and taxpayers are not piggy banks to be used for the next pet project.
I want the voters to know that I will stand up for them and against endless tax increases and record budgets year after year. You should not have to consider selling your home because you can’t afford the taxes and hook-up fees. We can be better stewards of our tax money and when elected I will insist on this.
Joe Williams
Punta Gorda
