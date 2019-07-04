Editor:

Every year, I am asked to donate to the annual Sneaker Drive, Back Pack Kids, Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army and many other organizations that feed and cloth children, seniors and the underprivileged. If it were not for these organizations, and their volunteers, many families would go hungry or not even have shoes for their children to wear for school.

There are numerous organizations in the United States that provide care for the less fortunate, but they are always short of funds and donations of food and clothing.

Congress is passing a $4.6 billion aid package for illegal children who have entered the United States. Shouldn't our tax dollars focus first and foremost on supporting the U.S. organizations that reach out to so many of our citizens in need?

Allen Hagstrand

Punta Gorda

