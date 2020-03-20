Editor:
Someone in an office that helps themselves, president of the South Manasota Sandpiper Key Association and Point of Rocks owner. This is politics at its best. There needs to be a beach access installed for all people so they can get to the sand at Point of Rocks. All the sand at Point of Rocks is now public sand that everybody paid for from their taxes.
I am paying an additional $987.52 yearly in property taxes for unneeded sand. I have 125 feet of sand in front of my house now before they bring in the nourishment sand. I have seen the sand down to nothing in front of my home to as much as 200 feet, two times in the past 8 years.
Mark my word this sand nourishment will cause Stump Pass to have to be dredged out? Start saving for it taxpayers.
Someone can come from out of state and go to the beach for free. Oh, the parking meters no one ever checks for paid tickets. Put up a toll both at the bridges coming on to Manasota Key to pay for projects. Keep increasing the price until there is enough beach parking available that is what Disney does. More demand higher the price.
The restaurants close their parking spaces for more tables. Their customers and employees use the free parking at the beach. Think how many spaces that uses. They make the money we pay the bill.
Kevin Heiden
Englewood
