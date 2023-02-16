Editor:

Governor DeSantis and the the GOP controlled state Legislature is at it again with another piece of proposed bad legislation. Specifically, the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program.” This ill conceived legislation allows use of taxpayer dollars to transport undocumented migrants located anywhere in the country to anywhere else in the country. There's no requirement that the migrants are in Florida or intending to come to Florida before this taxi service.


