Governor DeSantis and the the GOP controlled state Legislature is at it again with another piece of proposed bad legislation. Specifically, the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program.” This ill conceived legislation allows use of taxpayer dollars to transport undocumented migrants located anywhere in the country to anywhere else in the country. There's no requirement that the migrants are in Florida or intending to come to Florida before this taxi service.
DeSantis’s foray into shipping migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard (without any authority) cost Florida taxpayers $1.6 million paid to Vertol Systems (Florida State records) for aircraft and crews transporting them (working out to $35,000 apiece). At this rate it won’t take long to deplete the state budget, depending on how many flights DeSantis charters. This cost does not include the amount of $1 million already paid to date, for out-of-state lawyers defending DeSantis and the State of Florida from lawsuits already filed by the people he transported.
Did the people of Florida get value for their money from this stunt? How many more flights will there be? No one will stop him.
DeSantis is planning a run for president 2024 while his showboating is rubber stamped through by Florida Legislature and paid by Florida taxpayers.
DeSantis and the GOP love to talk about financial responsibility, however, the Alien Transport Program is fiscally irresponsible. I can’t believe that any reasonable legislator would allow this.
If Governor DeSantis and the state Legislature feel that strongly about transporting migrants, then let them pay for it out of their own pockets.
