Commissioner Ken Doherty is “burdened” because, “The new guys were helping to pay for the old sins, so to speak, or the old impacts.”
Well, you can lay your burden down, because that is just not true.
Those who live here are getting on just fine with current infrastructure and paying taxes as needed for improvements which benefit them. When someone wants to build something additional, they should pay the costs that their change to the community will require.
Will that limit some development? Only that which cannot pay its own way. Maybe some of us don’t require our community to look like Miami.
Voters need to remember the names of those who put the price of development on taxpayers.
David S. Martin
Punta Gorda
