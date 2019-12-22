Editor:
My sister and I are offering an eyewitness account in response to Steve Reilly’s story about the Englewood Farmers’ Market in the Dec. 6 Sun.
We saw the group stopped at a bakery booth as their teacher loudly proclaimed, “Is this good food? No, it is not. It is junk.” We were astonished at her loud voice and rude comment and noted the hurt surprise on the face of the booth owner. Mr. Perron then spoke quietly to the teacher.
Although we were three feet away and couldn’t hear what he said, we guessed he was asking her not to loudly disparage the food. As former teachers, we were embarrassed that a teacher would act like that, especially since we know the Farmers’ Market offers a variety of tasty foods that are certainly not junk. Perhaps an apology should be made by Trudy Clark to Louise Cable (the booth owner) and to Mr. Perron for her loud, unfair, rude comment.
We were disappointed that a fellow teacher would refuse to learn about the other healthy foods offered by the bakery. Good teachers are always eager to learn so they can share balanced information with their students.
Also, we question the wisdom of taking 30, 4-year-olds to a busy Farmers’ Market without a lot more adult supervision. A smaller group could take a guided tour as we have seen Mr. Perron do with other groups, so the children would have a better experience and be safer too.
Linda J. Cober
Sandra G. Cober
Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
