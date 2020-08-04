Editor:
I find it outrageous that the Sarasota Classified/ Teachers Association ( SC/TA) endorsed Eric Robinson (incumbent in District 3) and Karen Rose (District 2) for the Sarasota County School Board without extending an invitation to their opponents, Tom Edwards (District 3) and David Graham (District 2), to also present their mission statements and platforms to SC/TA stakeholders.
It is appalling that the SC/TA would deny Graham and Edwards the opportunity to express their ideas to members of the association in a democratic society.
This behavior raises alarming questions such as:
Did the SC/TA Board consult its membership regarding which candidates the association would endorse prior to publicly endorsing Robinson and Rose?
Why does the SC/TA favor Robinson over Edwards and Rose over Graham and under what merits?
Why didn’t the SC/TA acknowledge that there are four professional candidates’ running for the Sarasota County School Board: one incumbent, one second time running and two newcomers with legitimate credentials?
Why is the SC/TA demonstrating a lack of transparency in what should be a legitimate democratic process?
Jose H. Irizarry
North Port
