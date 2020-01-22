Editor:
Our politically-neutral Sun recently ran a couple of front-page features about Florida teachers gathering in Tallahassee (incidentally on a school day) protesting for more pay.
Teachers should get raises. But, only if they increase their worth; their productivity. In the “real world’ you are rewarded only if there is just cause. How can a teacher increase what they do – their productivity? Well, they are “teachers” so logically, they must teach more. But how can they do that?
Here’s a thought. What if teachers were to say: “I want more money so I will give up my Christmas vacation.” In the aforementioned real world you get Jesus’ birthday off and well, that’s about it. Instead of going on “spring break” — stay in the classroom and teach. And, what about the long summers?
Let’s say forfeiting these three vacations would allow teachers to ply their chosen craft another three months every year. Immediately they are more productive; thus more valuable to their ultimate bosses, the taxpayers.
Teachers and their socialist-leaning unions all over our country must be made abundantly aware that “participation trophies” (raises) are not automatically passed out for showing up. Simply wanting more money doesn’t cut it in our real world. You need a reason to command it. Don’t expect taxpayers to pay “A” level wages for a “C” performance.
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
