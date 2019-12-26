Editor:
In regards to the Pre-K teacher: I'm appalled that a media source would even pick this "story" up. I am a well known businesswoman in the Sarasota area and I was contacted by a handful of other media outlets that said this was a joke and they weren't even going to perpetuate this woman's tantrum.
Market vendors should be free to set up and engage in commerce and enterprise to support their families without being verbally attacked and slandered by people who aren't even their client base. I believe myself and my mother Louise are the ones owed an apology by Clark. I am a single parent of two amazing kids and I have raised them while building my businesses at local markets for the past 10 years.
Someone being deliberately obtuse in front of our space that we pay for to earn money to support our small family then demanding an apology is laughable. Aside from the fact I would caution her as she's "teaching" young impressionable children things about food that can create a negative relationship with food and lead to possible future disorders.
It's my hope that perhaps in the future Ms. Clark will model better behavior to her students and choose her words in public more wisely while considering that there are always consequences to her behavior...even as an adult. P.S. thank you for the unexpected uptick in business at the market because of all the loving community support we have been shown.
Christine Nordstrom
Sarasota
