In a Dec. 26 editorial The Daily Sun attacked DeSantis and Florida legislators for supporting teacher’s First Amendment freedom of speech and association (or non-association). Huh! How?
Let’s assume there is a journalist’s union. As a condition of employment, the journalists are required to “tithe” 5% of their income monthly to the union. This union contributes 98.5% of the dues supporting Second Amendment and pro-life causes and national, state, and local Republican candidates. Who believes many Charlotte Sun employees would agree with that use of their dues?
Then, laughingly, the editorial makes it sound like teachers who approve of the union’s policies will be unduly burdened in financially supporting it. Even if the legislation did not provide for payroll contributions, they could set up monthly deductions from their checking accounts or credit cards.
Next topic: When will The Daily Sun provide their low information voters with Twitter File news? The media-Democrat complex has provided nearly zero coverage of the country’s greatest First Amendment violation in our history. If you think that’s overstated, try looking for news outside your normal channels.
I will be surprised if this paper covers the House Republican’s investigations into: Big Tech’s collaboration with Democrats and corporate media concerning Joe Biden’s corruption, about how this administration has failed to enforce immigration laws on the books thus fostering millions of illegal aliens, the weaponization of the FBI and DOJ against those who disagree with liberal/Democrat policies and beliefs.
Editor: please find a non-partisan source for national news.
